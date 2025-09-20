IAEA experts’ visit to Zaporozhye nuke training center was planned — director

MELITOPOL, September 20. /TASS/. A visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s training center attacked by Ukrainian drones was planned, Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

In the morning, the NPP said that on September 19, Ukraine attacked the training center of the station with three drones. There are no casualties. The IAEA experts were in the complex at the time of the attack. They were promptly evacuated, and their lives and health are not in danger.

"The visit of the IAEA experts to the full-scale TC simulator was planned in advance and is part of their regular work. During the visit, they observed progress of the planned training of operational personnel on a full-scale simulator used to practice the skills of managing the power unit in various modes. Such training takes place constantly to maintain the qualifications of the operational staff," Chernichuk said.

He added that during the visit, a working meeting was also held with the managers of the center, "during which the parties discussed methods of staff training, maintaining their qualifications and exchanged professional experience." Chernichuk said such visits are regular.

There was no critical damage to the NPP from the attack. The radiation background at the industrial site and the surrounding area is normal. The limits and conditions of safe operation of the plant's power units have not been violated.

The training center houses a unique full-scale simulator used to train the operational staff of the reactor halls. Over the past few months, the Ukrainian army has repeatedly attempted to attack this building and other infrastructure facilities of the station.