Export of gold by individuals from Russia may be limited to 100 grams

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The export of gold by individuals from Russia through countries of the Customs Union may soon be restricted to 100 grams in monetary ingots. The initiative will be finalized in the near future, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told journalists at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"The draft decree is nearly finalized, we are completing the approval process and plan to submit it to the government within a few weeks so that the government can forward it to the administration. Under the mandate we have received, the deadline for implementing this is before the end of this year. The restriction will apply to ingots, with a limit of 100 grams - specifically monetary ingots," he said.

Moiseev clarified that the measure will not apply to gold in other forms, such as jewelry.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Moiseev had stated that the Finance Ministry is concerned about the continuing trend of individuals exporting gold through countries of the Customs Union. The idea of imposing restrictions on such exports has been under discussion, but differences of opinion remain.

The Federal Customs Service of Russia had already proposed introducing restrictions on gold exports by individuals back in 2023.

