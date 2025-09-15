Russian stock market declines at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices had fallen 0.46%, reaching 2,826.75 and 1,055.33 points, respectively, at the start of the main trading session on Monday. The yuan declined by 5.9 kopecks to 11.69 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices had slowed their declines to 0.24%, standing at 2,833.02 and 1,057.67 points, respectively. At the same time, the yuan was trading virtually at its opening level, at 11.69 rubles (-5.95 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros due to US sanctions imposed on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the ruble exchange rates for the dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia relies on banking reports and data from over-the-counter trades.