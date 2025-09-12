Mercedes-Benz files trademark application in Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Mercedes-Benz auto concern filed an application with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register a trademark with a similar name, TASS found out.

According to the service, the application for registration of the Mercedes-Benz trademark was received on September 10, 2025, from Germany. The trademark is registered in two classes (No. 12 and No. 37) of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), which include cars, repair and maintenance of motor vehicles.

In March 2022, the carmaker announced the suspension of deliveries of passenger cars to Russia and their production on its territory.

As a representative of the Avtodom group of companies, which owns the former Mercedes plant in the Moscow region, told TASS, the automaker needs to register the brand with Rospatent to ensure that the copyrights are not used by anyone and cannot cause damage to its name. This measure should not be viewed as a step towards returning to Russia.

"Registering a brand is simply a protective step to ensure that the copyrights are not used by anyone and cannot cause damage. Other brands from the automotive industry have done the same. This means that the company cares about the Russian market and they take their future in it seriously. But one shouldn’t view the move as a step towards returning," the representative said.

"We maintain contact with our German colleagues one way or another, but they do not concern the company’s return to Russia, or any deliveries to us," the representative added.