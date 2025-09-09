Apple unveils new AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation feature

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. US corporation Apple has unveiled its new AirPods Pro 3 wireless headphones, which can now translate languages in real time.

The announcement was broadcast on Apple’s website.

The real-time translation feature drowns out noise and the other person's voice and reproduces speech in a language the user understands. The dialogue will also be displayed on the iPhone screen, developers explained.

AirPods Pro 3 have the ability to cancel noise twice as effectively as the previous generation. The playback quality has also been improved. Moreover, the headphones now have a heart rate sensor, the data of which is displayed in the Health app.

The new AirPods also have a sleek new shape, having become smaller and more comfortable. The shape of the earbuds has changed, and sweat and rain resistance has been improved. The battery of the headphones lasts from six to eight hours in noise-canceling mode.

Prices for AirPods Pro 3 start from $249.