Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 82.34 rubles on September 9

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate at 82.3397 rubles on September 9, 2025, which is 78 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The official euro exchange rate was raised by 1 ruble 9 kopecks, to 96.5691 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was raised by 9 kopecks, to 11.4746 rubles.

The official dollar exchange rate exceeded 82 rubles for the first time since July 30, 2025, and the euro exchange rate exceeded 96 rubles for the first time since April 12, 2025.