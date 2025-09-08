Russian investments in Georgia rise 6.8% in Q2

TBILISI, September 8. /TASS/. The volume of direct Russian investments in Georgia’s economy in the Q2 of 2025 amounted to $22.1 mln, an increase of 6.76% compared with the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

The total volume of foreign direct investment in Georgia between April and June reached $580.1 mln, 12% lower than in the corresponding period of 2024. The United Kingdom was the largest investor in the Q2 with $242.7 mln, followed by Turkey ($54 mln), Malta ($33.8 mln), the Czech Republic ($38.3 mln), the UAE ($37.1 mln), and several other countries.

For the full year of 2024, Russian investment in Georgia amounted to $71.4 mln. In the Q1 of the current year, the figure stood at $17.2 mln.

The largest share of investment in the Q2 went into the financial and insurance sector ($327.2 mln), followed by real estate ($66.4 mln) and energy ($54.4 mln). The overall decline in investment was attributed to decreases in two of the three main components - reinvested earnings and investors’ debt obligations. Between April and June, reinvestments totaled $466.6 mln, a year-on-year decline of 8.9%, while debt obligations decreased by $54.7 mln. At the same time, equity capital grew by 21.1% to $123.6 mln.