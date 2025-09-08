BRUSSELS, September 8. /TASS/. The European Union intends to include a ban on the re-export of European goods to Russia through third countries in the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Politico edition reported.

European diplomats do not expect anything fundamentally new from the next package of restrictions against Moscow with the exception of a ban on re-export through third countries, according to the report. This measure will be taken to prevent the re-export of European goods to Russia through countries that are allowed to import products from Europe, Politico noted.

The new package as a whole is expected to focus on combatting circumvention of sanctions, as well as tightening restrictions on the energy and financial sectors, the publication said.

The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized the illegal nature of unilateral sanctions imposed against it, as well as pointed out that they harm the initiators of those measures themselves.