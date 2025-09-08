Involving China in extraction of rare earth metals in Russia discussed, no decisions yet

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The involvement of Chinese partners in the extraction of rare earth metals in Russia has been discussed though final decisions have not been made yet, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said, adding that a potential partner is clear.

"In fact, such conversations have been going on for some time now. No final decisions have been made but we know who could be a partner," he told reporters when asked whether the involvement of Chinese partners in the development of rare earth metal deposits in Russia has been discussed.

First of all, this refers to technologies for extracting rare earth metal oxides, the official noted, adding that this is one of transferable technologies that belongs to China and the United States.

Manturov said in an interview with TASS earlier that Russia could cooperate with the US in the field of rare earth metals.