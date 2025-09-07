OPEC+ nations to gather for next meeting on October 5

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The next meeting of the leading OPEC+ nations will be held on October 5, the OPEC said after the OPEC+ meeting.

"The eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The eight countries will meet on 5 October 2025," it said.

According to the Russian government, the eight OPEC+ nations have agreed to meet once a month to assess the market situation, compliance with the deal, and compensations. "The next meeting will be held on October 5. It will yield a decision on the oil production levels by the parties to the deal in November 2025," it said.

Earlier in the day, the eight leading OPEC+ nations made a decision to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels a day (on September) amid the favorable oil market conditions.

Thus, according to OPEC, Russia and Saudi Arabia will be allowed to increase daily output by 42,000 barrels each, Iraq - by 17,000 barrels, the United Arab Emirates - by 12,000 barrels, Kuwait - by 11,000 barrels, Kazakhstan - by 6,000 barrels, Oman - by 3,000 barrels, and Algeria - by 4,000 barrels.