Russian fish exports rise by 15% in value terms since beginning of 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2025, Russian fish exports have risen by 15% in value terms year-on-year, while in physical terms the increase amounted to 5%, Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In absolute terms, the increase will amount to around 5%, while in value terms it will reach 15%," he said, noting that by the end of the year, export figures are expected to be approximately on par with those of last year.

In April, at an extended meeting of the Federal Agency for Fishery board, Shestakov reported that Russian fish product exports in 2024 exceeded 1.9 mln tons in physical terms, while in value terms they amounted to $4.9 bln.

The total catch of aquatic bioresources in Russia in 2024 surpassed 4.9 mln tons. In 2025, the catch is projected to reach 5 mln tons.

