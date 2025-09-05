Sino-Russian economic cooperation important for both countries — Russian Export Center

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Russia and China is important for both countries, Director General of the Russian Export Centre (REC) Veronika Nikishina said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia and China are strategic partners. Economic cooperation is important for both countries. Every year we register an increase in results, new projects, new ideas, on which we begin to cooperate," she said.

