More than 12,9 mln vehicles connected to ERA-GLONASS system

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The number of motor vehicles connected to the ERA-GLONASS state information system is over 12.9 mln at the moment, CEO of GLONASS company Alexey Raikevich told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We have more than 12.9 mln automobiles connected to the ERA-GLONASS for the time being, if we talk about the emergency warning. Further to emergency notifications, we also have real-time monitoring, with about half a million motor vehicles connected there: public transport, lumber carrying vehicles, hazardous goods transportation and small aircraft connected in all the regions," Raikevich said.

"We have also started connected civilian drones, robotic heavy haulers and unmanned surface vehicles to the united identification system based on the ERA-GLONASS," he added.