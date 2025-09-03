Elga continues expanding export potential, supplies coal to Asia-Pacific countries

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Elga, one of the world’s largest producers of premium-quality coking coal, continues to develop its export potential, delivering coal to China, India, and Vietnam, the company’s press service told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Due to its geographical advantages and the quality of its coal, Elga has traditionally focused on international markets. Despite challenges in the external market environment, we continue to expand our export capabilities. The majority of our sales are directed to countries in the Asia-Pacific region - China, India, and Vietnam," the company said.

Elga is among the world’s leading producers of premium coking coal. Elga Management Company oversees mining, processing, and transport-logistics assets in the Far Eastern Federal District. In the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the company is developing one of the world’s largest coking coal deposits, the Elga coal field, with reserves exceeding 2.2 bln tons.

