Russia ready to discuss construction of new railways with Mongolia — transport minister

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss with Mongolia the construction of new railways to connect with China's transport system, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said.

"Colleagues want to make some additional connections [with Chinese railways]. We are ready to discuss it, but <...> we need to consider analytics, consider the economy, and fundamentally, we are open to dialogue with the Mongolian side," he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Freight traffic on Mongolian railways is on the rise, the minister noted. "Today we are growing three, five, seven percent per year. Fundamentally, we expect further growth as well," he said.