Russia ready to discuss construction of new railways with Mongolia — transport minister

Freight traffic on Mongolian railways is on the rise, Andrey Nikitin noted

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss with Mongolia the construction of new railways to connect with China's transport system, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said.

"Colleagues want to make some additional connections [with Chinese railways]. We are ready to discuss it, but <...> we need to consider analytics, consider the economy, and fundamentally, we are open to dialogue with the Mongolian side," he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Freight traffic on Mongolian railways is on the rise, the minister noted. "Today we are growing three, five, seven percent per year. Fundamentally, we expect further growth as well," he said.

Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $3,600 per troy ounce
By 10:27 p.m. Moscow time, the gold price had narrowed gains to 0.93% reaching $3,598 per troy ounce
Trump says follows steps by Moscow, Kiev, promises to take action soon
The US President mentioned possible consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not meet with Vladimir Zelensky, assuring that such consequences would definitely follow
Russia, China to create agri-parks in Far East for producing ecologically safe products
According to the report, a memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China
Rubio confirms 'lethal strike' on drug-carrying boat off Venezuela
Washington claims that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is part of the Cartel de los Soles, whose existence Caracas denies
Putin praises Belarus as ‘irreplaceable’ for Russia
The Russian leader highlighted that the countries had very close inter-state relations
Fuel oil slick in Black Sea breaks up into several fragments
The total area of oil products has slightly decreased
West abuses role of dollar to suppress rivals — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that the West was doing everything possible to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world and preserve its dominance
China’s potatoes exports to Russia up by 4.2 times in 2025 — Russian watchdog
Accordung to the report, about 633,000 tons of fruit and vegetable products are supplied to Russia annually
Houthi say they attacked Israeli defense ministry’s building in Tel Aviv
According to the Houthi spokesman, the missile hit the target and Israeli air defense systems "failed to intercept it."
Chancellor Merz says German in conflict with Russia
The German leader stressed that Russia is allegedly "destabilizing a large part" of Germany and conducting intervention operations through social networks
Kremlin clarifies why Fico compared EU to 'frog in a well'
Dmitry Peskov noted that Fico’s remark was allegorical
Searches for China flights surge in Russia amid visa announcement — online service
The top three destinations are Beijing, Harbin, and Guangzhou
Republika Srpska elects new government headed by Savo Minic
The new prime minister also emphasized that the ministers will be required to submit a 100-day action plan and guarantee its implementation in writing
Tokyo lays groundwork for new territorial claims against Moscow — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board chairman, pointed out that this directly affects Russia’s national security interests
North Korea's Kim taking 20-hour train ride to China for his first-ever multilateral event
In Beijing, Kim Jong Un will attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II
Russia eyeing joint Arctic projects with China, US — Dmitriev
"We see that projects should not be divided there into Russian-Chinese or Russian-US," Kirill Dmitriev noted
WTO chief warns world trade could experience effects of tariffs in 2026
WTO economists lowered their forecast for global trade growth in 2026 to 1.8%, compared to the previously expected 2.5%
Russia completes creation of Mozhayets-6 satellite from orbital ‘squadron’
The Mozhayets satellites were designed and created by the A.F. Mozhaisky Military Space Academy together with enterprises of the rocket and space industry
China to match Turkey in popularity after visa abolition for Russians — tourism union
The long-awaited introduction of visa-free entry for Russians in September 2025 will be a historic moment for the entire tourism market, the Russian Union of Travel Industry said
Putin slams alleged Russian plans to attack Europe as a 'provocation'
The Russian leader added that it is "a sign of utter incompetence"
Trump says US no longer spending funds on aid to Kiev
Donald Trump noted that the United States now sells equipment to NATO
Russia respects Serbia’s independent foreign policy course — Putin
The Russian president said that he was happy to speak with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in person and discuss both bilateral and regional affairs
Trump says security guarantees for Kiev will be provided primarily by Europe
The US president further stated that the conflict in Ukraine is "not a US war" and that he inherited it from his predecessor in the White House
Eurotroika demands that Iran hold direct talks with US — cabinet spokesperson
According to Fatemeh Mohajerani, Iran will decide on whether to continue talks with the United States based on its own interests, while the European countries, she argued, are thinking of their wellbeing less as they choose to project their problems onto others
Press review: Russia, Iran, China hold navy drills as US-Ukraine officials meet in Jeddah
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, March 11th
TASS, Xinhua sign cooperation strategy for 2026-2030
TASS and Xinhua agreed to provide each other with access to their Chinese, Russian, and English news feeds
Putin, Erdogan discuss Middle East, North Africa, South Caucasus
Vladimir Putin noted that Russian-Turkish cooperation in all these areas is well-established
Progress MS-32 to deliver another Orlan-MKS spacesuit to ISS — Roscosmos
Today, cosmonauts at the station use spacesuits No. 4 and No. 5 for spacewalks
US opens fire at ship carrying drugs near Venezuela — Trump
According to the New York Times, US President has secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels
Nicaraguan parliament voices support for Xi’s global governance initiative
Nicaragua highly values such fundamental principles of the global governance initiative as "sovereign equality of states, respect for international law, multilateralism, human-oriented approaches, and the need for concrete measures to ensure joint development," the document emphasizes
Ukrainian losses in special op zone amount to about 1,295 troops in 24 hours — top brass
Units from Battlegroup South liberated the locality of Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Trump says not done working to stop bloodshed in Ukraine
US President again described the conflict in Ukraine as a "war that makes no sense"
SCO summit shows geopolitical pecking order starts in East, not West — Bulgarian expert
"Europe is now taking a backseat in global politics, and its importance and real impact on world processes are declining," Boyan Chukov said
US has no leverage to ensure immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, envoy to NATO says
Matthew Whitaker still said that Washington is determined to continue efforts to establish long-term peace in Ukraine
Houthis report attacking Israeli General Staff headquarters
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea, Ben Gurion Airport, the seaport of Ashdod, and a power plant in Tel Aviv were also struck
Trump sees no challenge to US in Putin, Kim attending parade in China
The large-scale military parade will be held on September 3 in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square
Gas pipeline from Russia through Mongolia to China project of millennium — PM
This refers to the 'western route' called Power of Siberia 2, which involves the construction of a gas pipeline to China from already developed and promising deposits in Western Siberia through the territory of Mongolia
Egypt refuses to supply arms to Ukraine despite US’ pressure
Representatives of the United States and Egypt did not confirm to the newspaper information about the negotiations on this matter
Russian forces liberate entire DRP’s southern part — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, units of the Battlegroup East continue advancing in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 80.59 rubles for September 3
The official euro exchange rate has been lowered by 55 kopecks to 93.8373 rubles
Russia, India negotiating expanding supplies of S-400 missile systems — official
Dmitry Shugayev noted that another area of cooperation is supplies of Su-57 fighter jets
West may lose in confrontation with SCO — Finnish president
According to Alexander Stubb, the SCO seeks to "undermine the unity" of Western countries
Putin, Trump yet to reach agreement on meeting with Zelensky — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that there are no concrete proposals to raise the level of representatives at the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations yet
Press review: Putin highlights SCO role in Eurasian security as US PMCs may back Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 2nd
Trump says was active over weekend, didn’t hear social media rumors about his death
Donald Trump emphasized that rumors about his death are "fake news"
Dry cargo ship is in distress near Odessa, presumably after hitting sea mine
There have been no official comments from the authorities
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX index went down by 1.44%, the RTS index dropped by 1.65%
Trump says India has offered to cut tariffs on US goods 'to nothing'
According to the US president, New Delhi should have made this decision many years ago
Serbia, Russia agree to jointly resolve issue of US sanctions against NIS — Vucic
On January 10, the US Treasury Department added Gazprom Neft, its CEO Alexander Dyukov, and more than 20 subsidiaries, including NIS, to the sanctions list
Europe drafts security guarantees for Ukraine, awaits US support — Elysee Palace
On September 4, a meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing is scheduled to take place in Paris
NATO expansion and response to attacks on energy sites: what Putin told Fico
The Slovak PM compared the European Union to a "toad on the bottom of a well," which sees nothing around it
Putin, Xi take walk around Chinese leader’s residence
The Zhongnanhai residence is one of the ancient palace and park complexes in downtown Beijing
SCO summit showcases Asian solidarity against Western policies — newspaper
Rene Girard noted that the Russian president was received warmly in China, despite the West’s attempts to push the "diplomatic and economic isolation of Russia" on the rest of the world
