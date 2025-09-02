Ukrainian cyberattacks against Russia surge sevenfold — Sber

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian cyberattacks against Russia increased sevenfold since February 2022, Deputy CEO of Sber Stanislav Kuznetsov told TASS before the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The cyberspace has turned into the alternative battlefield. The number of cyberattacks from the side of Ukraine against Russia increased by seven times and the recent cases of attacks against major Russian companies confirmed the threat," he said.

Similar trends are seen in other armed conflicts globally, the senior executive said. "It means our government and business should be more active in the security provision sphere, consolidate efforts and share technologies and experience," he added.

