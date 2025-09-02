Slovak PM Fico reaffirms interest in Russian energy imports at Putin meeting

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Slovakia sees great potential working with Russia in the energy sector, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We want to continue to cooperate in the energy sector. We are interested in supplies of Russian gas and oil. We are also interested in cooperation in other areas," he said.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia noted that the volume of Russian gas supplies to the republic via the TurkStream gas pipeline is increasing.

"Right now, we're at almost four billion cubic meters [per year]," he said.

On February 1, Gazprom began supplying gas to the Slovak company SPP via the TurkStream pipeline. According to the contract, the supplies will continue until 2034.

Fico also said that Bratislava will vote against the European Commission plan that stipulates gradually phasing out Russian energy resources by 2027. He expressed confidence that by January 1, 2028, when, according to Brussels' plans, a strict ban on the purchase of gas and oil from Russia will come into force, "a lot can change" and this measure will not be in effect, because it "will cause great harm" to European countries.

Earlier, the European Commission published initiatives to phase out Russian gas. The roadmap states the intention to ban new deals on import of Russian gas and spot contracts by the end of 2025. The EC also wants to ban purchases of pipeline gas and LNG from Russia by the end of 2027. The final legally binding proposals must be approved by the member states in the EU Council. In May 2022, the EU launched the REPowerEU program, aimed at ending dependence on Russian gas by 2027. At the same time, the cost of purchasing Russian LNG for the EU has increased by almost 4.6 times in three years due to rising prices. Until 2022, Russian gas accounted for 40% of the total import of this energy source to the EU, by 2023 its share dropped to about 15%, but in 2024 it began to grow again and reached almost 19%, which caused discontent in Brussels.