Elga not eyeing business expansion — press service

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Elga focuses on implementation of its large-scale projects in coal mining and logistics and is not considering any business expansion at the moment, the press service of a major coking coal producer told TASS before the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The company focuses on implementation of large-scale projects in production and logistics sphere. It requires maximal concentration of resources. The expansion of business on account of taking over other enterprises is not considered against such state of affairs," the company said.

"Overall, consolidation can indeed become the tool aimed at keeping existing market positions or expanding presence in new markets for individual market players," the press service added.

