BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing.

The Russian leader noted that Slovakia's independent policy is yielding positive results, primarily in the economy.

"In this regard, I would like to note that Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources," Putin said.

Russian gas supplies to Slovakia resumed via the TurkStream pipeline in February 2025. Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova reported that the country receives less than half of its total imported gas from Russia.