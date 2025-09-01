Iranian president says to personally ensure agreements with Russia carried out

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he will personally ensure that agreements with Moscow are implemented.

"I am personally overseeing the execution of all agreements reached between our nations and will make sure that nothing stands in the way of that," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president also expressed confidence that, once implemented, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement will boost trade and expand cooperation across all sectors. "Of course, the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU will also provide an additional impetus for the development of our relations," he added.

On January 17, following negotiations at the Kremlin, Putin and Pezeshkian signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. The agreement was ratified on April 21, when the Russian president signed the corresponding law.