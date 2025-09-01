Ministry of Transport sets task to increase passenger traffic in Domodedovo Airport

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport sets the task for itself to provide for proper quality and safety of flights in the Domodedovo Airport of the Moscow air hub and to increase the passenger turnover to the level of Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo Airports, Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

Our task as the ministry "is to ensure the proper level of the quality of flights, provide for safety. This is one of the largest Russian airports. Certainly, it comes short of Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo from the standpoint of the passenger turnover, and so we would like that it operates at full capacity," the minister said.

The airport certainly have the bright future, Nikitin added.