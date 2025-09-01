SCO members announce intention to development partnership in agriculture

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has announced the intention to develop partnership in agriculture, according to the final declaration of the SCO summit in China’s Tianjin.

"Member States will continue to strengthen cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security, agricultural science and education, including taking into account the potential of the SCO Demonstration Base for the exchange and training of agricultural technologies," the document said.

SCO states also "noted the successful holding of the Agro-SCO exhibition (Minsk, 3-6 June 2025) and the initiative to create an electronic platform called the SCO Food Security Atlas," the declaration reads.