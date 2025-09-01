Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream rise nearly 7% in eight months

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia increased its natural gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline by 6.7% in January-August 2025 compared with the same period last year, reaching 11.5 bln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In August, Russian gas exports to Europe along this route declined by 2% compared with July, while rising 5.5% against August 2024, amounting to 1.56 bln cubic meters.

The average load of TurkStream in the European direction in August (50.2 mln cubic meters per day) was 5.5% higher than in August 2024 but 2.3% lower compared with July.

The TurkStream pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas and is designed to supply Turkey as well as the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. At present, it remains the last active route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe following the termination of transit through Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa.

Earlier, TASS, citing ENTSOG data, reported that supplies through TurkStream to Europe in 2024 increased by 23%, reaching 16.7 bln cubic meters. Of this volume, a record 8.6 bln cubic meters went to Hungary. Overall, Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe in 2024 rose by 14% compared with the previous year, to 32.1 bln cubic meters.

In addition, by the end of 2024, Russia increased its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6%, to slightly more than 21 bln cubic meters. Russia delivers gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea: Blue Stream and TurkStream.