CPC brings its single point mooring out of operation after oil release

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) brings out of operation one of its three single point moorings (SPM-2) after the contingency with the oil spill, the company’s press service told TASS.

"A contingency occurred at the CPC marine terminal during the operation of tanker loading through hoses of the single point mooring 2 of CPC, as a result of which a certain oil quantity came to sea surface; the volume is being clarified. No victims and injured people are present, and there is no fire threat. Causes of the occurrence are being ascertained," the company informed.

The SPM-2 is now brought out of service for an indefinite period.