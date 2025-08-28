Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with confident upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.04% to 2,912.72 points. The RTS Index added 0.23% to 1,142.79 points. The yuan added 0.8 kopecks to 11.238 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index continued cruising around the 2,900 points level on Thursday. Trade turnovers remain low. We see the flat move of the market with the expecting sentiment. The uncertainty regarding further developments related to settlement of the Ukrainian conflict restrains the activity of buyers. Meanwhile, no obvious reasons are for active sales also," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,940 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,850-2,950 points on August 29.

"On the one part, the approaching weekend may lower the trading activity even further. On the other part, the market has positive expectations from the forthcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China," Shepelev said.