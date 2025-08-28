Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 80.29 rubles for August 29

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 80.2918 rubles for August 29, down fifteen kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was increased by fifteen kopecks to 93.4891 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 11.2382 rubles, up four kopecks.

The Central Bank said last June that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.