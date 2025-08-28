Russia ready to expand agricultural exports to China — Russian Ambassador to China

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to steadily increase its exports of agricultural products and processed foods to the Chinese market, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"The leadership of our two countries places the highest priority on developing trade in agricultural products and foodstuffs. This sector has already become one of the drivers of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation. The share of agricultural goods in Russia’s exports to China is steadily growing and today stands at around 6%. Last year, deliveries reached $7.3 bln. This is a solid figure, yet I am convinced that the potential for cooperation in this field is truly enormous," he said.

Our country is ready to steadily expand exports of high-quality agricultural products and foods to China’s vast market," the Russian diplomat stressed.