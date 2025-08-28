Konami files application to register Silent Hill trademark in Russia

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Japanese gaming corporation Konami filed an application to the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property Rights for registration of the Silent Hill videogame trademark, according to the patent authority.

The application was filed on August 26, 2025 from Japan. The trademark is going to be registered under three classes (9, 28, and 41) of the International Classification of Goods and Services, including sales of computer programs, software, video and audio records, games for coin-op cabinets, game consoles, table and card games, and provision of online services.

The database of the Russian patent authority indicates that the Japanese corporation holds one Silent Hill trademark since December 2008. The exclusive right to it will expire on December 28, 2027.

The Silent Hill is a series of videogames in the survival horror genre, including seven main parts, seven remakes, spin-offs and movies. It is considered to be one of the most popular and well known horrors in the industry.