US tariffs to cost 0.6% GDP for South Korea in 2026

SEOUL, August 28. /TASS/. New US tariffs will slow down economic growth of South Korea by 0.6 percentage point in 2026 to 1.6%, the Bank of Korea said in its report.

In late July, the US and South Korea reached an agreement on 15% customs tariffs to be levied on South Korean goods.

"Unless the US customs policy, our growth rates will be 0.45% higher this year and 0.6% next year," the report indicates. According to the latest forecast of the Bank of Korea, national GDP will gain 0.9% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026.

The bank places South Korea to the 18th position in the list of countries challenged by the highest growth of US trade tariffs.