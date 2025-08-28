Eastern Economic Forum rightfully earns reputation, helps world cooperation — Putin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), traditionally held in Vladivostok in September, has earned a solid reputation and helps expand cooperation between Russian businesses and Asian countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting to the EEF.

"Over the past decade, the EEF," Putin said, "has rightfully earned a high reputation. This representative event helps to introduce businesses, including foreign ones, to the unique economic, scientific, technological and infrastructural potential of the Russian Far Eastern territories, and promotes the expansion of multifaceted international cooperation."

The president called the motto of the current tenth forum The Far East – cooperation for peace and prosperity very symbolic: "I am confident that the forum participants – representatives of government agencies and local authorities, entrepreneurs, experts and public figures from dozens of countries – will be able to thoroughly discuss topical issues on the regional and international agenda, and outline new forms and mechanisms of joint work."

The X Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner.