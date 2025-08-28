Shifting global economic center to Asia opens new opportunities — Putin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The trend of the global economic center shifting toward the Asia-Pacific region provides countries with greater opportunities for mutually beneficial ties, including within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted in a message to participants, organizers, and guests of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum.

"As the center of global economic activity increasingly shifts to the Asia-Pacific region, new opportunities are emerging to establish mutually advantageous connections between the countries of this part of the world, not only on a bilateral basis but also within such associations as the SCO and BRICS," the message from the Russian head of state reads, published on the Kremlin website.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year in Vladivostok on September 3-6. As part of the forum’s business program, 90 thematic sessions are scheduled, divided into seven blocks. Approximately 6,000 participants from 36 countries and territories are expected to attend the forum.