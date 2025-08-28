Russia increases pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 28% in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. In January-June 2025, Russia increased its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 28% year-on-year, reaching around 11 bcm, according to calculations based on data from Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority, as compiled by TASS.

According to the agency, in June Turkey imported a total of 971 mcm of Russian gas via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines. During that month, however, flows through TurkStream were halted for nearly a week due to scheduled annual maintenance.

In total, pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey in the first half of the year amounted to about 11 bcm (+27.6%). If liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments are included, though none were made this year, the overall increase in Russian gas supplies to Turkey in January-June 2025 comes to 23%.

For the full year 2024, Russia raised pipeline gas exports to Turkey by 2.6% to just over 21 bcm. Combined deliveries of pipeline gas and LNG from Russia to Turkey exceeded 21.5 bcm.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that Turkish gas consumption in the Q1 reached an all-time high for January-March, surpassing 21 bcm. Meanwhile, in April and May, gas consumption in Turkey set new records for those months, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Turkish energy exchange EPIAS. At the same time, in January-June Turkey purchased 4.7 bcm of LNG from the United States, which is 2.2 times more than in the same period last year.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey through two pipelines across the Black Sea. Blue Stream, commissioned in early 2003, has a design capacity of 16 bcm per year and a total length of 1,213 km. The export pipeline TurkStream consists of two lines: one dedicated to the Turkish domestic market and the other to supplying countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. TurkStream has a total capacity of 31.5 bcm and entered operation in January 2020.