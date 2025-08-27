Inflation in Russia at 0.02% on August 19-25 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia was at 0.02 % from August 19 to 25, 2025 compared with the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In the previous week, from August 12 to 18, deflation in the country equaled 0.04%.

Consumer prices in Russia have decreased by 0.17% since the beginning of August and increased by 4.18% year-to-date.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of August 25, 2025 (according to calculations based on average daily data for this and last year for similar dates) amounted to 8.46%.