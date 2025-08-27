Russian media watchdog demands photo platform Flickr remove illegal content

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s media watchdog has notified photo and video hosting platform Flickr of the need to remove content that violates the country’s law, the press service of the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications, Roskomnadzor, told TASS.

"Roskomnadzor has sent a notification to the administration of the photo and video hosting platform Flickr about the need to immediately remove content that violates Russian legislation. Currently, eight pages of the flickr.com resource have been added to the unified register of prohibited information based on rulings by courts and authorized agencies," the watchdog reported.

The violations identified included involving minors in illegal activities, disseminating extremist materials, promoting suicide, and disseminating child pornography, Roskomnadzor added.

This is not the first such request from the regulator to Flickr.

"Roskomnadzor has been sending regular notifications to Flickr since February 17, 2025. However, despite repeated requests, the platform’s administration has not taken any action to remove the prohibited information," the regulator stressed.