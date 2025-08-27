Boao Forum for Asia to be held on March 24-27 of next year — organizers

BEJING, August 27. /TASS/. The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) is planned to be held in 2026 on March 24-27 in the Chinese Province of Hainan, the Secretariat of the Forum told TASS.

Board Chairman of BFA and ex-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon confirmed this date on Wednesday at the plenary session - the roundtable for regional cooperation held in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

Importance of regional cooperation has increased significantly in conditions of the unstable international situation, BFA Secretary-General Zhang Jun said. The forum in Boao is going to purposefully develop the model of multilateral interaction with Asian specifics, so that the Asia-Pacific Region plays a role of the "strong support countering global uncertainty," he said.

The Boao Forum is being held since 2002 in Hainan on the regular basis and 29 Asian countries are its participants.