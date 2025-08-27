Cabinet to discuss draft budget for next year in mid-September — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian government will discuss the draft federal budget for the next three years in mid-September, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"The government will consider the budget in the middle of September. We are now preparing the proposal to fill the budget with required financial resources. The purpose is to provide all the tasks on performance of social obligations towards the people, accomplishment of tasks on National Projects implementation with required resources. The work with authorities is now very active," SIluanov said.

The key priority of the budget for the next three years will be to provide resources for the national development goals, the minister added.