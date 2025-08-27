Gold production down 11% to 1.3 mln oz. in H1 2025 — Polyus

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Polyus reduced gold production by 11% annually in the first half of 2025 to 1.3 mln oz. amid planned production contraction but kept the annual forecast of 2.5-2.6 mln oz., the gold miner said.

"In accordance with the earlier announced plan of transition of the company to a new production stage and temporary contraction of production as a consequence, Polyus produced 1.3 mln oz. in the first half of 2025, which is 11% lower than the level in the first half of 2024," Polyus said.

Such figure is largely related to the planned contraction of production at the Olympiad field amid the transition to the proactive phase of stripping at the fifth stage of the Vostochny open pit, Polyus noted.

"As planned earlier, gold production is expected as of the year-end to be within the range of 2.5-2.6 mln oz.," the company added.