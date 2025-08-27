Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $115.6 mln with settlements on August 26

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated August 26, 2025, totaling 9.3 bln rubles ($115.6 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The sale of currency on the domestic market with settlements dated August 25, 2025, also amounted to 9.3 bln rubles ($115.6 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market within the Moscow Exchange’s currency section using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.