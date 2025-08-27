Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. At the opening of the main trading session, the Russian stock market is showing growth in its leading indices, while the yuan is declining at the start of trading.

According to exchange data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index increased by 0.18% to 2,890.99 points, and the RTS Index also rose by 0.18%, reaching 1,130.96 points. At the same time, the yuan fell by 2.25 kopecks to 11.21 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth to 2,892.88 points (+0.24%), while the RTS index reached 1,131.7 points (+0.24%). At the same time, the yuan’s decline accelerated to 11.206 rubles (-2.6 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros due to sanctions imposed by the United States on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the ruble’s exchange rates against the dollar and euro, the Central Bank of Russia relies on banking reports and data from over-the-counter trading.