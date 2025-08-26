Hotel in China’s Hainan quickly helps injured Russian child during storm

HAIKOU /China/, August 26. /TASS/. Employees of the Tiancheng Central Coast Seaview Hotel in Sanya, a resort town on China's Hainan Island, successfully provided emergency assistance to an injured Russian child despite a tropical storm, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred on the evening of August 24, when Typhoon Kajiki hit Sanya. Due to the difficult weather conditions, it was not possible to quickly call an ambulance, so the hotel "activated its emergency response mode" and ensured the child was taken to the central hospital independently. Doctors diagnosed him with a skull base fracture.

The newspaper noted that the hotel covered the initial medical expenses for the Russian guests and provided them with food and other necessities. According to the child's mother, Russian tourist Anastasia, thanks to this support, she felt "family warmth in a foreign country."

Since the Russian tourists did not speak Chinese, the Sanya Tourism and Culture Bureau, in cooperation with a local tour operator, provided the family of the injured child with a Russian-speaking guide. This allowed them to communicate with the doctors.

The authors of the article state that the hotel staff "demonstrated professionalism, responsibility, and compassion," thereby strengthening the "bridge of friendship" between the two countries' peoples. The victim is in the hospital. According to doctors, his condition is stable. The hotel has confirmed that it will continue to monitor the situation and provide tourists with all necessary assistance.