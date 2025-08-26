Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to Russian consumers amid cold weather

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Amid the cold weather, Gazprom set a new all-time high for summer daily gas supplies from the Unified Gas Supply System of Russia, the company reported.

The record was set on August 25 and amounted to 707.9 million cubic meters of gas. The previous record of 701.8 million cubic meters of gas was reached on August 23, 2024.

"The increased gas consumption is due to the cold weather that set in at the beginning of this week in the Northwestern and Central Federal Districts," Gazprom said.

In 2024, Gazprom supplied a record 390 billion cubic meters of gas to Russian consumers via its gas transmission system. The head of Mezhregiongaz, Sergey Gustov, expressed hope that domestic gas consumption in Russia will again set an all-time high in 2025.