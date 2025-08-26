Net profit of Russian banks for seven months reaches $26 bln — regulator

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Net profit of Russian banks reached 2.1 trillion rubles ($26 bln) in January-July 2025, which is in line with net profit for the same period last year, according to the Central Bank’s files.

"Banks have earned 2.1 trillion rubles since the beginning of the year, which is generally in line with profit for the same period last year," the regulator said.

The sector's net profit in July amounted to 397 bln rubles ($4.9 bln) against 392 bln rubles in June.

The sector's underlying profit fell to 285 bln rubles (down by 44 bln rubles, -13%), according to the Central Bank. The decline is due to growth of transfers to reserves on other assets (up by 101 bln rubles) compared to June (when banks had one-time restorations on other requirements). That said, loan reserves remained almost unchanged (up by 5 bln rubles, +4%).

The regulator expects Russian banks’ profit in 2025 at the level of 3-3.5 trillion rubles ($37.8-44.1 bln).