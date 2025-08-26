Russia, China discuss prospects of cooperation in aircraft engine manufacturing

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov has visited China’s centers of technological development and innovation. During the minister’s visit to the Chinese aeroengine institute, the prospects of the Sino-Russian cooperation in the area of aircraft engine manufacturing were discussed, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement.

Alikhanov also visited the research and development center of Li Auto electric vehicle producer where he got acquainted with the autonomous driving system, and tested a new model of the Lixiang Mega electric minivan.

"Moreover, Russian Industry and Trade Minister visited Piesat Information Technology company, which is China's largest operator of telecommunications satellites and Earth remote sensing devices," the ministry said.