Hungary will not stop power supplies to Ukraine in response to pipeline strikes — minister

BUDAPEST, August 26. /TASS/. Hungary has no plans to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to Kiev’s strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjarto said on Tuesday, emphasizing that his country does not wish harm to the Ukrainian people.

The minister noted that Hungary accounts for 30 to 40% of the electricity imported by Ukraine. "The government could have created major problems for the neighboring country, but we wish no harm to the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian families. We are above that," Szijjarto said on the YouTube program "Hour of Fighters."

He stressed that "Ukrainians should remember this the next time they decide whether to bomb the Druzhba oil pipeline."

Last week Ukrainian forces carried out several drone and missile strikes on the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure on the Russian territory. Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia have been temporarily suspended. Budapest and Bratislava demanded that Kiev cease the attacks and reminded the European Commission that it has pledged to ensure the energy security of EU countries.