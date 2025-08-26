Gas reserves in European storage facilities close to 76%

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Natural gas reserves in European underground gas storages (UGS) have increased to 76%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

The net injection of gas (the difference between the offtake and injection volumes) totaled more than 46 bln cubic meters from the required 61 bln cubic meters to have the 90% filling level by the next winter.

The rate of withdrawal from EU’s UGS on August 24 amounted to 18 mln cubic meters, according to GIE. The injection rate totaled 374 mln cubic meters.

European UGS are currently 75.99% filled, as compared to 91.3% a year earlier. According to new requirements of the European Commission, EU countries should provide for 90% filling of their storages within the period from October 1 to November 1 of each year. Furthermore, 10% flexibility is allowed in case UGS filling conditions are challenging.

The share of wind power generation as p[art of the total power generation in Europe was about 14% in average in August. The average gas procurement price in Europe was about $395 per 1,000 cubic meters in August 2025. Regasification facilities of LNG currently have capacity utilization of 39% from the maximum.