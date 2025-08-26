EU struggles with 'writer’s block' regarding sanctions on Russia — media

BRUSSELS, August 26. /TASS/. The European Union is struggling with "writer’s block" while developing its new package of sanctions on Russia, Politico Europe writes.

According to the media outlet, the EU’s 19th package of sanctions is due in early September but officials may not be able to meet the deadline. Four European diplomats have said that no serious measures against Russian energy are expected to be included in the package. According to Politico, the restrictions will likely target the shadow fleet that Moscow allegedly uses to circumvent sanctions.

The media outlet points out that the EU "is increasingly aware it is Washington, not Brussels, that is best placed to turn the screws." That said, "Brussels hopes it can convince [US President Donald] Trump to use America’s global financial reach to hit the Russian economy where it hurts if Moscow doesn’t play ball with his planned peace talks."