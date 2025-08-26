More than 70 countries confirm participation in Eastern Economic Forum 2025 — organizer

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Representatives of more than 70 countries and territories confirmed their participation in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Roscongress Foundation said.

"Participation of representatives of more than seventy countries and territories confirms the status of the Eastern Economic Forum as a reputed floor for business communications, attractive for both countries of the Asia-Pacific Region and rest of world," said Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the EEF Steering Committee.

The space for an open and mutually beneficial dialogue will be created at the EEF owing to thye rich business program and diverse cultural and sport activities, Kobyakov added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Its key topic will be "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity."