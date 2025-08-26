Russian government decides to extend full fuel export ban

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian government has decided to extend the existing ban on gasoline exports for all market participants, the government reported following a meeting of the headquarters on the domestic petroleum market situation, chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"At present, a ban on gasoline exports for all market participants is in effect, which will now be extended," the government statement said.

At the headquarters meeting last week, Novak supported the Ministry of Energy’s position to extend the gasoline export ban for producers through September, and for non-producers until the end of October. Oil companies were also advised to maintain sufficient domestic supply levels and refrain from mutual purchases on the exchange.