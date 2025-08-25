US boosts LNG exports by 19% in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The US exported 406 bln cubic feet (11.5 bln cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in June, according to the monthly report from the US Department of Energy. Overall, LNG exports from the US grew by 19% in the first half of the year. Europe once again became the main destination of supplies, accounting for more than 70% of all exports, while shipments to China remained flat amid the trade war.

In total, the United States exported about 2.572 trillion cubic feet of LNG (72.8 bln cubic meters) in January-June 2025, which is 19% higher than in the same period of the previous year. Exports to Europe have reached to 52.3 bln cubic meters of LNG (72% of the total volume) year-to-date, while deliveries to Asia totaled about 12.7 bln cubic meters (17.5% of the total volume). Supplies increased by 57% year-to-year to Europe, and fell by 41% to Asia. In particular, shipments to China remained zero amid the escalation of trade tensions between the US and China.

Among the main countries importing American LNG globally in the first half of the year were France (316.1 bln cubic feet, or 8.95 bln cubic meters), the Netherlands (314 bln cubic feet, or 8.9 bln cubic meters), the UK (194.6 bln cubic feet, or 5.5 bln cubic meters), Italy (179 bln cubic feet, or 5.1 bln cubic meters), and Spain (177.2 bln cubic feet, or 5 bln cubic meters).

In June, the United States exported 406 bln cubic feet (about 11.5 bln cubic meters) of LNG. LNG exports in June were 6.9% lower than in May, and 13.9% higher than in June 2024. A total of 130 tankers with LNG were shipped.