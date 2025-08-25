Average rate of 3-year deposits with top banks down to single-digit figure — marketplace

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The average interest rate of three-year deposits with the top twenty Russian banks declined to 9.75% in August, the press service of the Finuslugi financial marketplace told TASS.

"This is the only deposit period with the average return becoming single-digit one in the entire range of analyzed deposits (from three to 36 months). The minimal rate for such deposits in the Top Twenty stands at 5.7%; the maximal reaches 18.5%," the marketplace said.

The average rate of the deposits for the term from three months to two years inclusive with the largest banks vary from 11.12% to 15.83% per annum.

The long-term deposits are the least popular among households. The highest rates are offered for three-month deposits: the average rate of such deposits with the top twenty banks stands at 15.83% per annum as of August 25, 2025.